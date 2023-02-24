Suspects Dump Dead Body In Front Of Elementary School After Carjacking, Shootout: Police

A Texas elementary school was delayed two hours Thursday morning after a carjacking and shootout left a young man dead near its campus.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dead body found around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday in the middle of the road in front of Harvey Brown Elementary School in Channelview, Texas, according to Harris County Sherriff’s Office Major Saul Suarez. He said a preliminary investigation determined the unnamed 19-year-old male did not appear to be a victim of a car accident.

any connection to a nearby incident, where a burglary or a motor vehicle occurred, and a homeowner followed the suspect vehicle and gunfire was exchanged. CSI, Homicide, and PIO are enroute. #HouNews

2/2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 23, 2023

Officers connected the body to gunfire that began in the nearby Sterling Green subdivision after a witness alerted their neighbor their car was being burglarized. The shooting started after the car’s owner allegedly went outside and confronted the burglary suspects.

The owner reportedly followed the suspects from the 14100 block of Conover Street to Beltway 8 and Sterling Green Drive, according to Suarez. The shootout ended on Wallisville Rd, near the elementary school where the suspects allegedly pushed the deceased 19-year-old from the white four-door sedan before driving away, he said.

Suarez added that officers said the death is being investigated as a homicide. A Harris County grand jury will decide if the owner will face charges over the incident.

Julio Hernandez, a man who lives in the area, told ABC 13 that this could have easily happened to him as his car was burglarized just five days before the incident.

“At 5 a.m. my neighbor knocked on my door and he was like, ‘They broke into your truck,'” Hernandez told the outlet.

“I just think there is no reason for all of this. People can always find a way to get a job and find income to bring in. They don’t have to be robbing people or doing bad things,” he added.