Former AG Bill Barr Is Putting Together A Team Of Lawyers To Halt The Biden Admin’s Regulatory Onslaught

Former Attorney General William Barr is set to lead the advisory board for an American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce (AmFree Chamber) legal team aimed at striking back against burdensome federal regulations, the organization revealed Thursday.

The Biden administration has so far finalized regulations that will cost more than $359 billion, far outpacing former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, according to the American Action Forum. Barr, who was the Trump administration’s attorney general from February 2019 to December 2020, will advise the AmFree Chamber’s new Center for Legal Action (CLA) about shaping its legal strategy and recruiting “the nation’s top legal talent,” according to the AmFree Chamber’s announcement.

“CLA will challenge the barrage of federal regulations and mandates that raise energy costs, reduce employment, restrict basic freedoms, and erode the constitutional rights of individuals and businesses,” the AmFree Chamber announced.

The project is meant to provide Congressional testimony, launch legal actions and back third-party regulatory and constitutional lawsuits. (RELATED: Biden Admin Announces Proposal For Potential AI Regulations)

“Overreaching federal bureaucracies are drowning American businesses under an unprecedented wave of burdensome regulation that is smothering our nation’s economic growth, innovation and competitiveness,” Barr said.

The AmFree Chamber was founded in May 2022 and is chaired by former Republican Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad. The organization says it works to “fight against burdensome regulations, job-killing tax policies, and the corporate cronyism and backroom DC deal making that threaten our economic future.”

