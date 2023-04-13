Detroit Cops Catch Miniature Pony That Was Wandering Around The City

The Detroit Police Department (DPD) rescued a miniature pony that was wandering around the city Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

“Caller says there is a brown miniature pony with a leash on it running up and down the street. Caller is trying to stop this pony,” the DPD dispatcher called out, according to Fox News.

“The horse is galloping, right now we’re headed north,” a DPD officer was later heard saying over the radio, Fox reported.

Police had to corral and lasso the pony before tying it to the police cruiser’s front bumper, per the outlet.

“It’s great to be a DPD Officer,” the department’s second precinct tweeted. “Never know what the day will bring.”

It’s great to be a DPD Officer. Never know what the day will bring. Today, @DPD2pct received a call on a loose horse roaming the streets. Officers summoned their inner cowboy abilities , then quickly corralled and lassoed the horse! It is now at a safe place. #ONEDETROIT pic.twitter.com/zFT4uTuSb5 — DPD 2nd Precinct (@DPD2Pct) April 11, 2023

“Officers were able to get a little lasso around his neck and tie it to the bumper of the vehicle,” Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald told FOX 2. (RELATED: Video Captures Escaped Zebra Running Loose Through South Korean City)

Officers then had to call the mounted division to transport the pony to Abraham Ranch in Clarkston, Michigan, Fox reports. Police are still searching for the animal’s owner.

“What do you call a horse that lives next door? A neighbor,” the second precinct tweeted, making light of the situation.

@dpd2pct came to the rescue of a lost horse this morning. What do you call a horse that lives next door? A neighbor!#ONEDETROIT pic.twitter.com/Fy2txJdgoX — DPD 2nd Precinct (@DPD2Pct) April 11, 2023

DPD did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment.