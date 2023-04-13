Christians Accuse Israel Of Placing ‘Unprecedented Restrictions’ On Easter Worship In Harsh Crackdown

Israeli Christians released a statement accusing authorities of placing overbearing restrictions on Easter worship for the second year in a row.

Church leaders in Jerusalem condemned “heavy handed” restrictions that will limit the number of people who can worship at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in a statement Wednesday. Israeli police are cutting the church’s capacity by around 80%, citing safety concerns.

“The celebration of the Holy Light Ceremony, is a great moment that ties the faithful to the light of Jesus Christ. This ceremony has been faithfully taking place in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for nearly 2,000 years, attracting Christians from around the world,” reads the statement, issued by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, the Custody of the Holy Land and the Armenian Patriarchate, who said they will not comply with the restrictions. “This year, after many attempts made in good will, we are not able to coordinate with the Israeli authorities, as they are enforcing unreasonable, and unprecedented restrictions on access to the Holy Sepulchre.”

The statement continued on to say police are forcing the church to issue invitations and preventing local Christians from being able to worship.

A total of 1,800 people will be permitted inside the church, in addition to 1,200 more outside, compared to the typical 10,000 who have come for Easter in previous years. The annual Holy Light Ceremony is one of the most important ceremonies in the Eastern Orthodox Church, according to the statement.

The Islamic-Christian Coalition also reportedly condemned the cancellation of permits for Palestinian Christians, calling it a violation of the human rights of religious freedom. (RELATED: Netanyahu Says Israel Will Not Pass Bill Banning Christianity)

Israeli police came under fire earlier in April after they violently stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, where hundreds of Palestinian worshippers had seemingly barricaded themselves inside. Violence has increased as the Jewish religious holiday of Passover has coincided with Ramadan.