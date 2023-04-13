REPORT: Man Throws $200,000 Onto Interstate. Family Says He Drained Their Bank Accounts

A man threw about $200,000 in cash out his window while driving down an Oregon freeway Tuesday night.

Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers received a report of money being thrown out of a vehicle and responded to Interstate 5 milepost 192, according to KEZI9. The suspect, Colin Davis McCarthy, told troopers he wanted to share the gift of money with others.

Family members told troopers McCarthy had drained his family’s shared accounts, leaving them penniless. Troopers decided not to charge or arrest McCarthy for his actions, according to KEZI9.

“He could have been charged in a situation like this for danger being created because of his actions — disorderly conduct, potentially reckless endangering, but most likely disorderly conduct,” OSP Lieutenant Jim Andrews told the outlet. “I know the troopers considered charging him with that or arresting him, but after a conversation with him they elected not to.” (RELATED: Oregon Couple Arrested For Allegedly Stealing 265 Apartment Keys, Police Say)

After a man threw thousands of dollars in cash out the window of his car on I-5 last night, several random bystanders are experiencing a sudden windfall, but family members of the man said their bank accounts were totally emptied for his stunt. https://t.co/BvgDmvwsLB — KEZI 9 NEWS (@KEZI9) April 12, 2023

Several motorists stopped at the scene and searched the area for money. “It’s hundred-dollar bills floating around and I’m like, ‘What!?’ So my boyfriend and I decided to go one way, he goes the other way and so far I’ve found 300 dollars!” a woman on the scene told KEZI9.

OSP said the money was completely gone after about 30 minutes, but people still searched for hours after. “The people who originally stopped on scene did a pretty good job at cleaning it all up,” Andrews told the outlet.

OSP is asking for bystanders who picked up the money to return it to the family and did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment.