Police Make Arrest In Murder Of CashApp Founder: Report

Law enforcement officials with the San Francisco Police Department reportedly arrested a suspect early Thursday morning in connection with the stabbing murder of CashApp founder Bob Lee.

San Francisco police reportedly dispatched personnel to Emeryville early April 13 to arrest Nima Momeni, a tech-mogul who reportedly knew Lee, in connection with the April 4 murder of the tech executive, Mission Local reported.

BREAKING: Mission Local has learned that San Francisco police this morning traveled to Emeryville to make an arrest in the April 4 killing of tech exec Bob Lee. The alleged killer also works in tech and purportedly knew Lee. From @esksf https://t.co/3uL9Zr2OTB pic.twitter.com/Wf39va93kc — Mission Local (@MLNow) April 13, 2023

Momeni, the owner of a company known as Expand IT, is believed to have been driving with Lee in the early morning hours of April 4 through downtown San Francisco, the outlet reported. Law enforcement allege that at some point a confrontation ensued between the two men, resulting in Lee exiting the vehicle. Police further allege that Momeni pursued Lee, stabbing him multiple times with a knife that was recovered by officers not far from the scene where first responders found Lee, according to the outlet.

Local police found Lee unresponsive on the sidewalk in downtown San Francisco suffering from two stab wounds to his chest, not long after 2:30 a.m. on April 4. Medics rushed Lee to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. (RELATED: ‘Destroyed Our City’: Mayor London Breed Calls ‘Bullish*t’ On Left-Wing Policies Like Defunding Police In Fight Against Rampant Crime)

Lee’s last horrifying moments were captured on surveillance video, showing the tech executive frantically attempting to flag down vehicles as he gripped a cell phone in his hand, screaming for help.

Initially, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott declined to say whether the stabbing was a random act of violence or an attack that was premeditated or personal, telling reporters at the time, “We don’t want to be premature and definitely we don’t want to speculate so we are going to be thoughtful about following the evidence and we’ll put out what we’ll put out as soon as we can.”