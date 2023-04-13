Elon Musk Rips BBC Journalist For ‘Lies’

A BBC journalist said there’s a rise in hateful content on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company. The only problem is that the journalist had no data to back this up.

The reality is that the data is up in the air because hate speech is defined subjectively. The left-wing Anti-Defamation League claims that there’s been a 61% increase in anti-semitic slurs on Twitter since Musk’s takeover. Musk disputes these findings by claiming that “hate speech impressions” decreased by one-third since his takeover.

If this journalist had a modicum of intelligence he could’ve armed himself with statistics and at least had an answer ready. He just looked like a fool.

