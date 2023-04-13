We Somehow Missed Nick Cage As Dracula In This Hysterical Movie Trailer

The trailer for “Renfield” dropped in March, and we somehow missed how absolutely hysterical it is.

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that superstar actor Nicholas Cage, better known as “Nick Motherf*ckin’ Cage,” can do no wrong. No matter what his talent touches, it turns out to be either a thrilling or hilarious ride, and “Renfield” appears to be no different.

The film focuses on the title character of Renfield, Dracula’s henchman and an actual character from the original 1897 Bram Stoker novel. Portrayed by Nicholas Hoult, Renfield appears to have a rough life as Dracula’s (Nick Cage) borderline-superhero assistant. All he wants is a normal life, away from his “sucky” boss.

The trailer gives away a majority of the significant plot points, and it honestly sounds like a dark, gory version of “The Devil Wears Prada.” A man gets a job. His boss is a monster. He tries to quit said job, so the boss tries to kill him and everyone he loves.

Okay, so not quite like “The Devil Wears Prada” but not that dissimilar either. (RELATED: Video Appears To Predict The Entire Plot Of ‘Barbie’)

Hoult and Cage are joined by the constantly comedic Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina), who plays a New Orleans cop and Renfield’s love interest. Her name is another Easter egg, as Quincey Morris is the name of a male character in Stoker’s novel.

Apparently the full film is a fairly “clean comedy-horror,” according to the Guardian. So far, it only has a Tomatometer rating of 63%, which is good enough for a rainy Sunday afternoon at the cinema.

You can watch the full trailer here: