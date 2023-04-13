Tiger Woods’ 1997 Masters Championship Golf Ball Goes For Over $64,000 In Auction

Memorabilia stories are always cool, and here we go again.

Last weekend at the Masters, Golden Age Auctions held an event where they were selling memorabilia from the green jacket tournament, and one item in particular went for a whopping $64,124.

Back in 1997, nine-year-old Julian Nexsen was at the Masters watching in person, and after bogeying the fifth hole in the last round of the tournament, Tiger Woods handed the ball to Nexsen, according to Golden Age Auctions. The 21-year-old Woods went on to win at Augusta for the first time in his career.

Nexsen ended up holding on to the ball and finally putting it up for auction during 2023 Masters weekend, starting off the bidding at $500. After 53 bids, the sale price landed at $64,124.

“This ball comes with impeccable provenance. Unless Tiger himself or his caddie Fluff intentionally saved a ball from this historic final round (which we doubt), this may be the only confirmed golf ball from the final round of Tiger Woods’ first Major Championship victory,” read the description of the ball on the auction page.

Tiger Woods has won a total of five Masters tournaments in his career.

Ball used by Tiger Woods in ’97 Masters win sells for $64,000 at auction@BrandonLondonTV with the details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sRuHBxvfPV — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 10, 2023

Again, I say: I wish I was rich so I could partake in flashy auctions like this.

Like seriously, it must be nice to be so rich where you just can blow $64,000 on a golf ball and not even blink an eye about it. (RELATED: REPORT: Salt Lake City Planning Bid For MLB Expansion Franchise)

Man…