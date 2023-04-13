‘Yellowstone’ Star Doesn’t Sound Confident About Kevin Costner’s Return To The Series

“Yellowstone” and “1883” star Dawn Olivieri hinted during an interview with the Daily Mail published Tuesday that Kevin Costner might be leaving the show.

Olivieri, 42, portrays the character of Sarah Atwood in the Taylor Sheridan cowboy drama, having also appeared in prequel series “1883” as Claire Dutton, as listed on IMDB. During an exclusive chat with the Daily Mail, Olivieri appeared to hint that “Yellowstone” leading man Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton, will be leaving the series.

Tensions are reportedly on the rise between Sheridan and Costner over shooting schedules and Costner’s demands from the show. Season five of “Yellowstone” was meant to return in the summer of 2023, but that is no longer the case.

Matthew McConaughey Details What He Hopes To Bring To ‘Yellowstone’ | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/NIS4HStET9 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) April 11, 2023

“Sometimes we have to own the fact that nothing is forever and impermanence is the single thing we can count on. And that life is like that,” Olivieri told the Daily Mail while attending PaleyFest in Los Angeles. She further noted that Sheridan will “write the rollercoaster” of the next season, because she “can trust him to do that.” (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Will Likely Be Delayed Due To Alleged Off-Screen Cast Drama)

“So however he writes this, it’s not going to be for the benefit of everyone at the home to just nicely go in their bed at night and put their head on the pillow and be like: I am happy. That’s how he did it. That is never going to be the case. That’s not why he is where he is writing what he’s writing,” she said, being even more cryptic or trying to change the conversation to the nature of Sheridan’s incredible writing and away from gossip.