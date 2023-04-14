Child Steals Ball From Phillies Fan To Toss It Onto Field After Miami Marlins Hit Home Run In Philadelphia

I feel like this guy should’ve known better, being a Phillies fan.

A video has been going viral online of a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins, showing a young female Philly fan stealing a home run souvenir away from another Philadelphia supporter — and then chucking the ball back onto the field, drawing cheers from her fellow fans.

With some team’s fanbases around MLB (such as the aforementioned Phillies, New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs), it’s custom to throw the ball back onto the field after an opposing team’s player hits a home run in their park. Some fans, however, are tempted to keep the ball as a souvenir, especially when it has some sort of history attached to it.

Well, that’s exactly what happened in the seventh inning of the Tuesday game between the Phillies and Marlins.

Miami’s Luis Arráez ended up popping a home run into the left field section of Citizens Bank Park, giving the Fish a 5-3 lead. The knock also completed the first cycle (i.e. when a player hits a single, double, triple and home run in the same game) in Marlins franchise history. So, the Phillies fan who caught the ball understandably tried to keep it. After all, it could be worth some money.

But this is Philadelphia, ladies and gentlemen.

The rest of the Philly faithful demanded he get rid of the ball, and when he failed to do so, the fans cheered on a little girl (yes, a child) to do their dirty work and snatch the ball away from the fan. Giving into the pressure from a kid and being surrounded by rabid Phillies fans (love you, Philly), he eventually gave in and let the little girl take the ball. She then tossed the ball onto the field. Philadelphia fans were ecstatic.

When the opponent hits a homer in Philly you don’t get to enjoy the souvenir (via u/Whodatsaint) pic.twitter.com/ZkAFmkvTCh — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 13, 2023

I understand that my man wanted to make some money, but he had to know better. Not only was he in Philadelphia, but he was a Phillies fan himself. Now I’m not advocating for theft or anything, but I’m just saying… (RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays Make History With Unbelievable 13-0 Start To Season)

It’s Philly, baby.