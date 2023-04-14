‘Class Of ’09’ Trailer Has To Be Based On Fiction, Because This Premise Would Destroy The FBI

The trailer for “Class of ’09” dropped Thursday, and it looks like it could be the hottest show of the spring season.

Starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, “Class of ’09” has a bizarre premise: a group of average, seemingly blue collar Americans are recruited into the FBI. It’s unclear whether there is any truth to the premise, but the content of the trailer suggests that it’s likely to be pure fiction.

In the trailer, which has an almost film noir vibe, we’re introduced to the lead cast as they make their way through the FBI academy. But, of course, not everything is quite as it appears. Things rapidly fall into the traditional spy tropes of rooms filled with monitors, guns with intense lasers, breaking into fancy houses, you know the drill.

“Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy,” FX said of the series, according to Variety. At least part of that timeline involves meeting up when a mutual friend dies, IMDb noted. (RELATED: New CIA Drama From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Reportedly Adds Bassem Youssef)

As far as gritty law enforcement miniseries go, “Class of ’09” does look like it’s going to be absolutely lit. Let’s just hope that Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama “Lioness” doesn’t blow it out of the water too hard.

“Class of ’09” hits Hulu on May 10.