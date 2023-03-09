New CIA Drama From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Reportedly Adds Bassem Youssef

The upcoming CIA drama, “Lioness,” from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan cast Bassem Youssef in a guest star role, Variety reported Wednesday.

Youssef is set to join an almost all-star cast, featuring Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Morgan Freeman and more, Variety reported. He will portray a character named “Amrohi,” a “rags-to-riches billionaire businessman with ties to terrorism, building his own fortune by legitimate means before profiteering off the wars that destroy the Middle East he’s spent decades helping to rebuild.”

“Lioness” is based on a real CIA program with the Marine Corps where women started being employed to provide “culturally-sensitive” searches on Iraqi women. Little is known about the wider scope of the script, nor an official release date. The drama is expected to air some time in late 2023 or early 2024. (RELATED: Here’s A Rundown Of Every Upcoming Taylor Sheridan Show)

Many of the “Lioness” cast members will be familiar faces for fans of the “Yellowstone” universe. Star of the original prequel series “1883,” LaMonica Garrett was one of the first big names to be announced, along with James Jordan (who also appears in “Yellowstone”). Both will act alongside Dave Annable, who portrayed Lee Dutton in the premiere episode of “Yellowstone.”