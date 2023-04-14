Texas Man With Criminal Record Gets 70 Years After Spitting At Police

A Texas man was sentenced to 70 years in prison on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty on two counts of harassment of a public servant for spitting at police officers following a domestic dispute.

Larry Pearson, 36, was arrested by Lubbock police officers following a domestic dispute in May 2022. The unnamed victim flagged down police officers, alleging that Pearson had hit her “several times” and that he possessed a firearm. Officers noted multiple injuries to the victim’s face, but said the firearm in question turned out to be an plastic pellet gun, according to KLBK News.

As officers attempted to take Pearson into custody, he reportedly began kicking the door of the patrol car until officers demanded he stop. At that point, Pearson spit at the arresting officers and continued to do so until they arrived at the Lubbock County Detention Center, the outlet stated.

A Texas man was sentenced to 70 years in prison Wednesday after he was found guilty of harassing a public servant for spitting at Lubbock police officers.https://t.co/8ptSdYG8EK — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) April 14, 2023



Though the charges amounted to misdemeanors, prosecutor Jessica Gorman asked the jury to “send a message” noting that Pearson had prior convictions of aggravated robbery and continuous family violence that would put his minimum sentence at 25 years, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Manhattan DA Bragg’s Office Hands Alleged Repeat Felon A Slap On The Wrist Amid Trump Prosecution: REPORT)

“If you’re going to live the life of crime, you’re going to do that among other criminals [in prison],” Gorman reasoned in her closing arguments, according to KLBK News.

The jury, seemingly heeding her advice, handed down the 70 year sentence April 12, much to the chagrin of defense attorney Jim Shaw who argued the charge was a “simple misdemeanor” that had spun “out of control,” per the outlet.

Gorman, however, defended the jury’s decision, pointing to Pearson’s criminal history. “You’re not going to get 70 years for something like this when you’ve never been in trouble before,” she told the outlet.