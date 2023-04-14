Mike Pompeo Announces He Will Not Run For President

Former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo announced Friday he will not run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

He first made the announcement to Fox News’ Bret Baier. “Susan and I now have been thinking about it and prayerfully have come to the conclusion that we’re not going to join the race in 2024,” Pompeo told Baier. (RELATED: Larry Elder Will ‘Likely’ Announce 2024 Presidential Bid ‘Soon,’ Close Friend Says)

“It is simplest, and most accurate, to say this decision is personal. The time is not right for me or my family,” Pompeo said in a statement. “I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to advance America in a way that fit the time and the moment. This is not that time or that moment for me to seek elected office again.”

Pompeo recently concluded a book tour for his memoir “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I love,” published by HarperCollins in January. The book chronicled his role in the Trump administration leading the former president’s foreign policy team.

Trump is running for the Republican presidential nomination against former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has formed an exploratory committee for president and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely expected to enter the race.