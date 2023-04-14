Philadelphia Thieves Allegedly Make Off With Around 2 Million Dimes From Transport Truck

A group of thieves in Northeast Philadelphia allegedly broke into a tractor-trailer on Thursday to steal 2 million dimes, valued at $200,000.

The police received a call at around 6 a.m. that ten or more males were stealing from a tractor-trailer parked outside a Walmart, reported 6ABC. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects were gone along with over a quarter of the dimes.

In fact, the truck reportedly was carrying approximately $750,000 worth of dimes, the outlet reported.

When the suspects left the parking lot in a dark pickup truck and a white Chrysler 300, the scene was scattered with the leftover coins. The police believe that the theft occurred overnight with the use of bolt cutters to break into the truck, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Thieves Make Off With $300,000 After Distracting Armored Truck Driver).

The truck’s driver had picked up the dimes from Philadelphia Mint the previous day, leaving the vehicle in the parking lot to sleep before a long drive to Florida. Capt. Jack Ryan of Northeast Detectives reported to 6ABC that “this is common practice” among truck drivers.

The suspects each reportedly arrived at the scene in all-black and gray sweatshirts, suggesting that the theft was premeditated. It is unclear how the group knew about the contents and whereabouts of the truck, and the investigation into their identities is ongoing.

According to a team of PA criminal defense attorneys, the theft of $2,000 or more is considered a felony in Philadelphia. Since the amount in question exceeds $200,000, the crime would be considered a second-degree felony according to Pa. Const. Stat. Ann. 3903.

Although the circumstances of the theft, including the fact that it is “theft from a motor vehicle,” change the nature of the consequences, the suspects will likely face severe charges if caught.