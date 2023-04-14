Mascot Twerks At The White House

Gritty the Philadelphia Flyers mascot took it upon himself to twerk at the White House Easter egg hunt in front of the Easter bunnies.

No one should be subjected to twerking at the Easter Egg hunt at the White House. It’s normalizing perversion in a place where it’s not needed. We just need to tone down the sexualization at every turn, especially in aspects of our culture that are supposed to be wholesome.

