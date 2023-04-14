Amid Retirement Rumors, Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin Raises Only $15,000

Democratic Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin raised less than $15,000 in the first quarter of 2023 despite being up for reelection in 2024, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The 79-year-old Cardin has served in the Senate since 2007, and in Congress since 1987. Several news outlets have reported that he is considering retirement, and Maryland Democrats including Reps. Jamie Raskin and David Trone have been floated as possible candidates for his seat. Cardin previously said he would decide whether or not to run again by the end of March, but has yet to announce a decision.

Cardin does have nearly $1 million on hand, an aide noted in response to the Daily Caller’s request for comment. Maryland has not elected a Republican senator since Charles Mathias won a third term in 1980. Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan declined to run against Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen in 2022, despite entreaties from GOP leadership. (RELATED: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Announces He Will Not Run For Senate)

“I wouldn’t read too much into it,” the aide added.

We are firmly on retirement watch here #MDSen https://t.co/E1fNu5Hryh — Matt Holt (@mattholt33) April 14, 2023

Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, both of whom are running for reelection, also released their campaign finance reports on Friday. Tester reported raising $5 million, while Brown racked up $3.5 million. Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who is still mulling a bid for a third term, has not yet reported his fundraising total and is not required to do so until Saturday.

At the same point in the 2018 cycle, Cardin had raised nearly $325,000 and had nearly $1.4 million on hand.

Democratic Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Dianne Feinstein of California have already announced their retirements at the end of the 118th Congress. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is likely to be the Democratic nominee in Michigan, while Feinstein’s retirement has set off a power struggle within California’s House delegation. Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee have already declared bids for the seat.