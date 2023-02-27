Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin Announces Senate Run To Replace Long-Time Senator

Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin will run to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, she announced Monday.

“We all know America is going through something right now. We seem to be living crisis to crisis, but there are certain things that should be really simple, like living a middle class life in the state that invented the middle class. Like making things in America so that we’re in control of our own economic security. Like protecting our children from the things that are truly harming them and preserving our rights and our democracy so that our kids can live their version of the American dream,” Slotkin said in a video posted to her website and YouTube.

“We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder, and never forgets that we are public servants.”

WATCH:

Stabenow, who has held elected office since 1974, announced in January that she would not seek a fifth term in the upper chamber.

A third-term congresswoman, Slotkin has repeatedly won races in one of the most competitive districts in the country. She defeated Republican challenger Tom Barrett by five points in 2022 in a district that handicappers considered leaning towards the GOP. Slotkin, whose family farm is outside Michigan’s Seventh District, moved her address to a Lansing condominium belonging to a campaign donor. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Elissa Slotkin Pushed Program That Gave Federal Funds To Her Landlord’s Company)

Slotkin ran primarily on abortion access and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot during her most recent reelection campaign. She drew an endorsement from outgoing Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

Slotkin is not expected to face serious competition for the Democratic nomination. She raised nearly $10 million during the 2022 election cycle, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Rep. Haley Stevens has already said she will not run for the upper chamber, although Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could still enter the race.

On the Republican side, former Rep. Peter Meijer is mulling a bid, as are Rep. Bill Huizenga and Lisa McClain. Tudor Dixon, who lost to Whitmer by eleven points, is also considering running.