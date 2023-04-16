‘Not All Dolls Live In A Dream House’: SNL Parodies ‘Barbie’ Trailer With American Girl

Saturday Night Live parodied the “Barbie” movie trailer with American Girl dolls.

The satirical sketch began by introducing six historical doll characters who greet each other similarly to the “Barbie” teaser trailer’s opening sequence.

“People can’t stop talking about the trailer for the new Barbie movie — but not all dolls live in a dream house.” The narrator said. “Some are bigger, younger, sadder. Some dolls are American Girls.”

After showing an overview of “American Girl Land,” each girl based on the brand’s actual historical doll line described their “harrowing” backstory.

Samantha described herself as “a bitchy orphan from Victorian times” whose parents died in a boat. Kirsten chimed in, stating that her “best friend Marta died of cholera,” followed by Molly, who competitively claimed that her “daddy is a prisoner of war” and that she “tragically has glasses.” (RELATED: Margot Robbie Says She Thought Studios Were ‘Never Going To Let’ Her Make ‘Barbie’ Movie)

The room fell silent after Addy, a runaway slave, announces that she doesn’t know her own birthday.

Chloe Fineman (Samantha), Heidi Gardner (Kirsten), Molly Kearney (Molly), Sarah Sherman (Kit), Ego Nwodim (Addy) and guest host Ana de Armas (Josefina) portray the American Girl dolls.

There have been numerous American Girl movies released before the “Barbie” movie. Films including but not limited to “Samantha: An American Girl Holiday” and “Molly: An American Girl on the Home Front” tell the story of their title characters.

Both American Girl and Barbie are owned by Mattel.

“Barbie” is directed by Greta Gerwig and features talent such as Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken). The live-action film featuring one of the world’s most popular toys will be released in theaters on July 21, according to Cinema Blend.

As a cultural icon, the Barbie doll has faced many controversies regarding body image, diversity and inclusivity.

American Girl got backlash earlier this year when the company released “A Smart Girls Guide: Body Image,” a book endorsing transgender puberty blockers for young girls uncomfortable with their bodies.