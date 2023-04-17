REPORT: Famous Actor F. Murray Abraham Fired Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Famous actor F. Murray Abraham’s exit from “Mythic Quest” was reportedly the result of at least two sexual misconduct complaints filed against him.

Abraham, widely known for his recent role in HBO Max’s “The White Lotus,” departed “Mythic Quest” in April 2022 without any formal explanation, Rolling Stone reported Monday. The first alleged incident resulted in Abraham being issued a warning and told to maintain distance from a few actresses on the show. He was fired when creator and star Rob McElhenney received a report about the second alleged incident, according to the outlet.

F. Murray Abraham fired from ‘Mythic Quest’ over sexual misconduct claims: report https://t.co/BG81QPGfrh pic.twitter.com/utaNU1aukw — New York Post (@nypost) April 17, 2023

“We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” Producer Lionsgate said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

Lionsgate updated fans and followers of the show in April 2022 that Abraham’s absence from Season 3 would be permanent, without citing a precise reason for his departure.

“F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to Season 3 of ‘Mythic Quest,'” the company said in a statement to Deadline at the time. “Beyond that we do not comment on maters [sic] concerning personnel.” (RELATED: REPORT: Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations Against Armie Hammer)

F. Murray Abraham who was recently in “The White Lotus” season 2 was fired from “Mythic Quest” for sexual misconduct claims pic.twitter.com/N2bQy4IpGq — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 17, 2023

No further information has been provided about the nature of the alleged incidents, nor about the victims involved.

Abraham signed on to AppleTV+’s “Mythic Quest” comedy in 2019, playing the role of fantasy sci-fi author and head game writer C.W. Longbottom, Deadline reported. He has since settled in with the cast of the hit show “White Lotus,” playing the character of Bert Di Grasso.