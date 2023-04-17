Morgan Wallen Joined By Linkin Park On Billboard 200

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen spent another week atop the Billboard 200, but was joined by a surprising guest on the album chart.

Wallen’s latest album, “One Thing At A Time,” has spent six consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart since it was first released on March 18, according to the chart’s official website. Various singles from the surprise 36-track album have made a significant splash in the international music industry, with “Last Night” topping the Australia charts in April, according to another article from Billboard.

Wallen is joined on the Billboard 200 chart by a surprising entry: Linkin Park’s “Meteora.” The genre-breaking album was first released in 2003, but is currently ranked at No. 8 on the charts, Billboard reported. When it was first released, “Meteora” hit the top spot, probably because nothing like it had ever been released or made such a huge impact before. (RELATED: One Song Gets Morgan Wallen To No. 1 On All Billboard Country Music Charts)

The epic revival of the album, 20 years after its first release, is a double-edged sword for fans of the band. Linkin Park’s frontman, Chester Bennington, died by suicide in 2017 at the age of 41, so cannot be here to celebrate his impeccable, timeless talent with fans or his fellow band members.

At the time of his death, Bennington reportedly had both ecstacy and alcohol in his system. He was found hanging in his California home.