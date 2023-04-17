‘Homicidal Maniacs’: Mother Of Murder Victim Chews Out Dem Rep. Jerry Nadler At Manhattan Crime Hearing

The mother of a 35-year-old man murdered in New York City passionately responded to Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler’s critical comment about her testimony at the House Judiciary Committee’s Monday Manhattan violent crime hearing, saying two more people should be serving life in prison for her son’s death.

Former Army Sgt. Hason Correa was murdered in a 2018 gang assault in Harlem, with Christopher and James Saunders being sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, Travis Stewart receiving a seven-year sentence and Mary Saunders getting a 14-month sentence of time already served in the case under Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: New York State Hit With Huge Crime Surge In 2022, Data Shows)

After Hason’s mother, Victims Rights Reform Council Chairwoman Madeline Brame, declared during the Monday hearing that the criminals who murdered her son had “absolutely not” received justice, Nadler said she “failed to note” that two men were currently serving life sentences for the murder “as a result of DA Bragg’s prosecution.”

“There are four people directly responsible for his murder. Two people is not justice, and until there is justice for the murder of my son, there will be no peace, none,” Brame said. “I’m asking for a special prosecutor to reopen those murder and gang assault charges against Mary Saunders and Travis Stewart. Present that evidence, present that video to a jury, and allow them to decide those homicidal maniacs’ innocence or guilt.”

WATCH: Madeline Brame Responds to Rep. Nadler BRAME: “There are four people directly responsible for [my son’s] murder…And until there is justice for the murder of my son, there will be no peace, none!” pic.twitter.com/uoMlCGoVt3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 17, 2023

Republican California Rep. Darrell Issa later gave Brame the chance to respond to Nadler’s words. Brame emphasized that her son was “dead forever,” arguing that Stewart and Mary Saunders “deserve to be in prison forever” accordingly.

