Disgraced Democrat Hit Driver With Traffic Cone

Video footage shows reinstated Democratic Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones stopping cars and assaulting a driver in the middle of the summer 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, according to The Post Millennial.

A grand jury indicted Justin Jones on two counts of reckless endangerment, alleging that he repeatedly assaulted a citizen with a traffic cone as he was driving down the street.

Jones claims that this is a “false narrative” aimed at portraying him as “violent.” (RELATED: College Students Reportedly Threaten To Kill Pro-Life Student)

