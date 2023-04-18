Authorities Called In To Remove 8-Foot Alligator From Basement In Philadelphia Home

Authorities received a request to remove an 8-foot alligator from a basement in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, reported Fox29.

Initially, residents reported that the alligator was 5 feet long, but Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly) determined it was 8 feet and 127 pounds. Footage from Fox29 shows the alligator hissing at ACCT Philly while an officer ties his snout shut.

“You’re under arrest,” ACCT Philly officer jokes, “You have the right to remain silent.” It took three ACCT Philly officers to carry the alligator to the truck.

3/3 “You’re under arrest!” Philadelphia Animal Control officer jokes to alligator. Team of officers needed for latest “surrender.” Male owner divorced wife & his now ex-wife wanted his gator out of the basement. It was raised in a pen that expanded as gator grew to 8 feet. pic.twitter.com/Hz665bpgkJ — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 18, 2023

A recently-divorced couple had raised the alligator in a pen in the basement. The ex-wife called ACCT Philly because she no longer wanted the reptile. (RELATED: Detroit Cops Catch Miniature Pony That Was Wandering Around The City)

“My husband had him since 2011. We had him all these years, but in the basement, but now we separated so I wanted him out of here,” the ex-wife tells Fox29. “I was scared that it would come up, but he said it was caged up so that it wouldn’t come out.”

The basement enclosure was made of plywood and wire fencing. The alligator will be transported to Alligator Sanctuary in Michigan, reports Fox29.

How hard is it to remove an 8 foot long, 127 pound angry alligator out of a tight space basement in a Philadelphia rowhouse? It took three strong Animal Control Officers to bring him out to their truck he barely fit inside. They were told he was just 5 feet when the call came in. pic.twitter.com/iYZL6HRjl1 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 18, 2023

“Alligators are illegal to release but not to own, however, it is illegal to keep exotics with a propensity to be dangerous in Philadelphia, and at his size, he fits that definition,” Executive Director of ACCT Philly, Sarah Barnett, told the Daily Caller, “We aren’t pursuing any charges because we don’t want people to hesitate to call us, and instead release animals like this.”

Last month, ACCT Philly issued a warning about releasing animals after a caiman was discovered in a park, reports Fox29. The agency told Fox29 it takes in about 1,000 animals that are not considered domestic pets a year.

“Also, at the same time we are dealing with this, we are dealing with an unprecedented situation at the shelter. We need to find placement for 70 dogs by Monday and desperately need fosters for dogs over 40 lbs who can house them for 1 month.” Barnett told the Daily Caller, “We need the community to help us help these dogs and the thousands of animals who rely on us for help each year.”