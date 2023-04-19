Police Make Arrest After Four Bodies Found Inside Rural Maine Home, Three Others Wounded By Gunfire

A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after four bodies were found shot to death in a rural Maine home.

Four individuals were found shot to death in a home roughly 25 miles from Maine’s capital, Augusta, late Tuesday morning, according to Reuters. Three motorists were wounded by gunfire on a stretch of highway close to the property. The deaths and attacks were part of a series of related incidents, and a single suspect was arrested, state police told the outlet.

Law enforcement first detained Joseph Eaton of Bowdoin as a “person of interest” in the case. He was later formally booked and charged on four counts of murder, but has not been charged in relation to the highway shootings at the time of writing, Reuters noted.

🚨#BREAKING: A Shooting spree leaves multiple people dead and injured 📌#Yarmouth | #Maine A tragic event has occurred in Yarmouth Maine this morning resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries in two separate locations . Three people were shot while driving, and four… pic.twitter.com/FxlRriBgUY — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 18, 2023

Law enforcement identified Eaton after searching a wooded area close to the highway. The highway was shut down for at least an hour during the manhunt.

Despite Eaton’s arrest, law enforcement are refusing to say how the bodies discovered in the home and how the shootings on the highway are related. No motive has been provided, but a press conference is planned for Wednesday afternoon. (RELATED: Rival Biker Gangs Engage In All-Out Shootout On Nevada Freeway)

A neighbor told WMTV that a husband and wife lived at the property where the murders took place, but the police had not identified the deceased at the time of writing. Of those shot on the highway, at least one person remained in critical condition, WMTV noted in another article.