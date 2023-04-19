‘It P*sses Me Off’: Mayor Sounds Off After Party Bus Leaving Morgan Wallen Concert Gets Shot Up In His City

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson sounded off Tuesday following the shooting of a party bus carrying fans to a Morgan Wallen concert in the city.

Lou’s Limos party bus was carrying 12 passengers home from a Morgan Wallen concert when it was struck by gunfire in Milwaukee on Saturday night. While no one was injured in the attack, the bus sustained significant damage to windows and the interior. The owners of the company said that they will no longer be driving at night through Milwaukee, as the risk is just not worth it, according to WISN.

“Any time incidents like that happen, it pisses me off. I get upset about that,” Johnson said of the attack. Though Johnson noted some positive crime stats, like a drop in homicides and vehicular thefts, there has been a spike in carjacking and non-fatal shootings, rape, and overall robbery WISN noted in another article.

‘It Was Like A Movie’: Party Bus Hit By Gunfire Following Morgan Wallen Concert | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Imagine selling a kidney to see ⁦@MorganWallen⁩ and then getting shot at on your way home… wtf https://t.co/HKAjg6SzsD — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) April 18, 2023

“How do you combat that image of people who innocent concertgoers who were on that bus heading home, who say, I don’t want to come back to Milwaukee after dark after something like this, and other people who say we can’t have nice things here in Milwaukee after a bus gets shot up. How do you respond to that?” WISN reporter Hillary Mintz asked the mayor.

Milwaukee is the biggest tourist destination in the state, but concert fans won’t be returning, WISN reported. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Embraces Fan Arrested While Wearing His Mugshot)

“For those folks who were on that party bus, I know that the police are investigating right now. When they find the people that shot the party bus, it would just like when they find people who do any sort of criminal activity in Milwaukee. My expectation as mayor is that those people will be held to account for the crimes that they’ve committed,” he replied.