San Francisco Now Gets Two Public Toilets For Whopping $1.7 Million Price Tag

San Francisco supervisors approved to use $1.7 million on Tuesday to build two public toilets, instead of the agreed-upon one. The toilets are expected to take two years to complete.

In 2022, California granted $1.7 million in state funds to build a standard single public bathroom using the rate given by the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. After community outrage, Assembly Member Matt Haney sent the Recreation and Park Director a formal letter asking for details on costs.

If you are not familiar with this story, you should be. pic.twitter.com/Pq6Ro4B8Hp — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 7, 2023

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said in a statement, “The state will hold funding until San Francisco delivers a plan to use this public money more efficiently. If they cannot, we will go back to the legislature to revoke this appropriation.” (RELATED: Liberal Tax Law Professor Stumped As Kennedy Grills Her On People Leaving Blue City)

Two men offered to donate a toilet, architecture, engineering support, funding installation, and the hiring of workers. After the Recreation and Park Department accepted the donation, they announced they would use the rest of the $1.7 million to install another toilet.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen told the Chronicle, “More so than ever, all city leaders are looking to bring prices down and to eliminate bureaucracy and other impediments that drive prices up… But there’s a long way to go, as you know.”

“It makes it really hard to figure out what the cost of government actually is,” Supervisor Rafael Mandelman told the Chronicle.

Costs have increased in San Francisco ever since the city-sanctioned boycott of 30 states that passed conservative laws on LGBTQ, abortion, and voting.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.