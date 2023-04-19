‘Survivor’ Contestant Keith Nale Dead At 62

Two-time “Survivor” contestant Keith Nale died Tuesday afternoon at 62.

Nale’s family members informed Entertainment Tonight that he died in Shreveport, Louisiana, after battling cancer since January. “He passed away this afternoon. He’d been battling cancer for the past few months and we found out about it in January,” Nale’s son, Wes, told the outlet.

“A life was taken away too soon,” Nale’s brother Kevin told ET. “It happened so quickly. Cancer ate him up. He passed this afternoon at his home in Shreveport, Louisiana.”

Nale took part in “Survivor: San Juan del Sur,” and was thought to be the season’s underdog. He made it all the way through to the finale four, before Natalie Anderson claimed victory for the season. He then returned for “Survivor: Cambodia,” but was eliminated days before the Final Tribal Council.

His former co-star Kelley Wentworth shared a heartfelt post about Nale, writing, “Keith – a man with the purest heart, who brought humor into moments where it was needed most. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to meet Keith & share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua & Cambodia. My heart is with the entire Nale family. This is a devastating loss.” (RELATED: Saddle Up Ladies, ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ Is Set To Be 2023’s Hottest New Dating Show)

Nale was a firefighter and a fan favorite, according to Deadline. Former “Survivor” contestant Jeremy Collins also shared his condolences to the entire family, posting a photograph of Nale on the show.