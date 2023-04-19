US Soccer Says It Will Punish Rival Mexican National Team If Fans Make Anti-Gay Chants

The Mexico national soccer team could face serious punishment if fans are heard singing anti-gay chants.

The United States Soccer Federation ratified the policy to discourage derogatory language during soccer games last month at the Annual General Meeting, according to ESPN. Now all eyes are on Mexico when they face off against the U.S. men’s team Wednesday night.

El Tri is one team with a lengthy history of homophobic chants during their clashes with other national teams. repeatedly, the Mexican national soccer team has been reprimanded. Last January, Mexico was fined $108,000 for fan chants during their Saudi Arabia and Poland games during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. FIFA had previously forced Mexico to play their World Cup qualifying match against Jamaica with no fans in attendance in Sept. 2021.

The USSF is the newest entry in the race to censor derogatory language, seemingly aimed at Mexico and its controversial chants. If Mexico fails to adhere to the USSF’s policy, the team could could face sanctions from the governing body, which could include a ban on playing friendlies in the U.S., according to Fox News.

“U.S. Soccer takes the issue of discriminatory behavior seriously and strictly prohibits any derogatory chant,” the Federation reported to ESPN. (RELATED: PEC Zwolle’s Bram Van Polen Amazingly Puts Clause In His Contract That Will Give Free Beer To Fans)

A three-step warning process will be implemented to stop derogatory chants during games. If offensive chants are heard, play will stop for 2 minutes and a warning will be issued. If the chants do not stop, play will stop for an additional 10 minutes and players will return to their dressing rooms. If, for a third time, chants continue, the match will be abandoned altogether.