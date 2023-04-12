PEC Zwolle’s Bram Van Polen Amazingly Puts Clause In His Contract That Will Give Free Beer To Fans

Take note, American athletes!

If you don’t know who Bram van Polen is (and I’m going to guess that most of you don’t), he’s a Dutch soccer star who has played 16 seasons for PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands.

Last season, PEC Zwolle was forced to relegate to the second tier of the Eredivisie league, however, it appears that they will be promoted back into the first tier with how successful the current campaign has been. And earlier this week, the club announced that they will be bringing back a centerpiece to their success for at least one more season, with both Zwolle and van Polen agreeing on an extension.

And it’s not just van Polen and the club who will benefit, so will season ticket holders. Per a statement from val Polen, he included a clause in his new contract that will give supporters of the team a free beer when they attend this Friday’s game against Telstar.

“This year I want to thank the supporters of PEC Zwolle for the unconditional support that I have always felt in good times, and in bad times,” said van Polen in an official statement. “With a special coin—which every season ticket holder, sponsor, and volunteer receives—I want to give a round to the entire stadium on Friday.”

PEC Zwolle captain, Bram van Polen has made sure to include a 1x FREE beer for season ticket holders in his new contract. The people’s champ. 🇳🇱🍻 pic.twitter.com/hkLyrvvRFa — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) April 12, 2023

All of America’s athletes most certainly need to take note, because this is just absolutely incredible. (RELATED: Outright Insanity Explodes At Penn State Baseball Game With A Little League Grand Slam And Thousands Of Hot Dogs)

Bram van Polen … truly a man of the people.