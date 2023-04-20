Mom Gets Refund After Finding Live Worm In Her Baby Formula

A Texas mom is speaking out after finding a live worm in her baby’s formula.

“I was scooping up some formula and then I noticed something black inside the powder,” Jessica Chavez told local outlet KXAN, which reported the story Friday. “So, I got it out, and it was moving. That’s when I noticed it was a worm.”

Chavez bought the product, which was listed on Amazon as “Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Infant Formula – Brain Building Nutrition, Clinically Proven to Reduce Fussiness, Gas, Crying in 24 hours, 35.2 oz, Power Refill Box (Pack 4),” in February, she told KXAN.

After calling Enfamil an explaining the worm discovery, the company offered her a refund, she told KXAN.

“At Reckitt/Mead Johnson we take these complaints very seriously,” Mead Johnson Nutrition, the maker of Enfamil, said in a statement. “We received the consumer complaint, have been in touch with the consumer directly, and are moving quickly to investigate the situation.”

The company is going to pick up the formula, KXAN reported. Chavez said her baby has diarrhea and that she is having his stool tested for parasites. (RELATED: Florida Health Department Issues Urgent Warning After Man Reportedly Dies Of Suspected Brain-Eating Amoeba)

“I just want it to be spread out to moms,” Chavez told KXAN. “It’s shocking…and…it’s really disgusting to know that there’s worms in there.”