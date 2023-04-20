Hakeem Jeffries Says Issue Of Men In Women’s Sports ‘Doesn’t Really Exist’

House Minority Leader and Democratic New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries falsely claimed Thursday that Republicans were banning transgender children from playing sports and said the issue of men in women sports doesn’t actually exist.

The House passed legislation along party lines on Thursday that would interpret Title IX to prohibit biological males from participating in scholastic athletic events designed for females.

Jeffries said Republicans were “bullying” women over abortion rights and parents over books before turning his attention to transgender youth.

“This week they’ve decided that they want to bans trans children from playing sports and bullying kids,” he said. “That’s the extreme MAGA Republican agenda. They’re not focused on the economy, not focused on jobs, not focused on health care, not focused on inflation, not focused on public safety, in fact they want to defund the FBI, and defund the Department of Justice.”

“Extreme MAGA Republicans are trying to sensationalize an issue that doesn’t really exist in the way that they are falsely portraying it,” he added. (RELATED: ‘It Is Not Enough’: Lia Thomas Speaks Out About Biden’s Title IX, Demands More ‘Protection’ For Trans Athletes)

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act received 219 Republican votes and zero Democratic votes. The White House has promised to veto legislation which would categorically ban male student athletes from participating on female student-athletic teams.

The White House previously issued a Title IX interpretation that would prohibit “categorical” sex-based sporting events but still include certain restrictions.