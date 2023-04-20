Merrick Garland Reportedly Identified As ‘Senior’ Official In Hunter Biden Probe Whistleblower Complaint

Attorney General Merrick Garland reportedly is the “senior political appointee” whose sworn testimony an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower is casting doubt on in the Justice Department’s (DOJ) ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden, according to multiple reports.

A lawyer representing the whistleblower sent a bombshell letter to Congress Wednesday, alleging that a “high-profile, controversial” case managed by the DOJ — confirmed by multiple reports to be the investigation into Hunter Biden stemming from an alleged failure to pay taxes — faced “clear conflicts of interest.” The whistleblower further claimed to have information that contradicted the sworn testimony of a “senior” Biden administration official, who has been identified as Merrick Garland, first by the New York Post, and later by the Washington Examiner and Daily Mail, all citing anonymous sources.

In April 2022, Garland testified to Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee that there would be no “interference of any political or improper kind” with regards to an investigation into Hunter Biden, and claimed that U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, a Trump appointee was the “supervisor” of the investigation and had full authority to bring charges, according to the Post. He reiterated his promise to “ensure [Weiss is] able to carry out his investigation” in testimony to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa in March 2023.

It is not immediately clear what testimony in particular the whistleblower was referring to.

Garland has repeatedly drawn criticism for Republicans over allegations that he improperly directed the FBI to “use its authority” to investigate parents who protested school board meetings, targeted pro-life activists for enforcement and generally politicized activity at the Justice Department.

The Post was previously the first to break the story regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop in October 2020, which linked his father to his business dealings with a Ukrainian energy firm, data from which Biden’s legal team claimed ownership of in February 2023. The Daily Caller News Foundation verified a key email days later, nearly a year and a half before it was confirmed by the Washington Post.

The DOJ didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

