Neighbor Allegedly Fires On Family After Ball Rolls Into His Yard, Father Critically Injured Protecting His Daughter

A North Carolina father is in critical condition after he tried to protect his daughter from a gunman who allegedly fired on a group of children after a basketball rolled into his yard.

Police in Gaston County are seeking Robert Singletary, 24, after witnesses claim he opened fire on the evening of April 18 after a basketball several children were playing with rolled down the street and into his yard, WSOC-TV reported.

“They were playing basketball and a ball rolled into his yard and they went to go and get it,” neighbor Jonathon Robertson told WBTV. “It was just crazy.”

A neighbor said a man opened fire after a basketball rolled into his yard on Tuesday night in Gaston County. https://t.co/4qF7SFW1V8 — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) April 20, 2023



Angry that the children had crossed into his yard, Singletary allegedly went inside his home, retrieved a gun and fired wildly at his neighbors, who all rushed to protect the children and themselves. “We just never expected it in a million years. We never expected to break a gun out with all those kids. I mean that was insane,” Robertson continued. (RELATED: Homeowner Allegedly Shoots 16-Year-Old Who Approached Wrong Home, Sparking Mass Protests)

William White, father of 6-year-old Kinsley, was reportedly trying to protect his daughter when he was shot in the back, according to WSOC-TV. “I couldn’t get inside in time so he just…he shot my daddy in the back,” Kinsley told WBTV. The 6-year-old sustained a bullet wound to her cheek while her mother, Ashley Hilderbrand, was also grazed by a bullet in the shooting, according to a report by Queen City News.

“He looked at my husband and my daughter and told them, ‘I’m going to kill you,’” Hilderbrand told WSOC-TV, adding that Singletary kept firing until he ran out of bullets.

After the shooting Singletary reportedly fled the scene and police are still seeking his whereabouts, according to WBTV.

White is currently in a Charlotte hospital suffering from a punctured lung and liver problems, the outlet reported.

Singletary, who is currently out on bond after being accused of striking his 21-year-old girlfriend with a mini sledgehammer in Dec. 2022, has been charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Law enforcement officials added that more charges are likely as some of the bullets he fired entered neighbors’ homes, WSOC-TC reported. (RELATED: Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Shooting Two Cheerleaders After One Mistakenly Opened His Car Door)

“We’ll be damn sure to be loud and clear when this case comes to court,” District Attorney Travis Page said, according to WBTV. “The people of Gaston County will see and hear our commitment to that prosecution.”