Teens Crash Stolen Car, Killing 6-Month-Old Baby: Police

A car crash involving a stolen vehicle left a six-month-old baby dead and three others injured Sunday in Chicago.

Two juveniles were charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle after they allegedly stole a Hyundai Sunday evening and struck a pickup truck, WAFB 9 cited a Chicago Police Department spokesperson. (RELATED: Insane Video Shows Car Crash And Flip Perfectly Into A Car Wash)

Nearby surveillance cameras captured the incident on video, according to Fox 32 Chicago. The pickup truck could be seen heading northbound on Kostner Avenue before being hit by the stolen Hyundai Sonata, the outlet noted. The Sonata stopped at a light pole, while the truck continued into a large tree.

“The baby wasn’t breathing, so we started doing CPR,” surveillance camera owner Shawn Walker recalled, according to Fox 32.

The 34-year-old driver of the pickup truck and three passengers, ages ranging from 6 months to 15-years-old, were transported to a hospital to receive treatment for injuries, NBC 15 reported.

Six-month-old Cristian Uvidia sustained blunt force injuries to the head during the crash, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in WAFB 9. He was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at Stroger Hospital, Fox 32 Chicago confirmed.

“He suffered from an impact that fractured his skull, causing his brain to swell and eventually killing him,” according to a GoFundMe account created to help with medical and funeral costs.

The two male suspects, ages 14 and 17, each face one misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing following the fatal crash, WGN 9 News noted.