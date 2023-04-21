Husband Arrested After Wife Is Found Wrapped In Blanket Inside Of Freezer

A 54-year-old Michigan man was arrested in mid-April after his wife’s body was discovered in a freezer.

Terrel York was charged with failing to report a dead body after family members claimed they hadn’t seen or heard from his wife for at least “the last couple of years,” according to WPBN/WGTU. “The family indicated that there had been a falling out between them but that they had increasingly been concerned about the deceased,” the sheriff’s office told the outlet.

When law enforcement arrived at the property, York allegedly identified himself as the then-missing woman’s husband, and said that she no longer lived at the property. He could not provide a current address for the woman.

Other reports suggest that York told the police his wife had moved to Newaygo. But this was quickly dismissed. (RELATED: Man Receives Life Sentence Over DWI)

York was subsequently arrested on an unrelated, outstanding warrant. It’s unclear whether this warrant is related to him being charged with operating while intoxicated/impaired/with the presence of a controlled substance, jail records from the region show.

The body of York’s 67-year-old wife was recovered from the residence after his arrest, as law enforcement were able to obtain a search warrant. “Upon execution of the warrant, Sheriff’s Office personnel discovered the deceased woman in the residence,” the sheriff’s office continued. “It appeared that the woman had been deceased for an unknown period of time.”

The woman’s cause of death is currently unknown, but her body was wrapped in a blanket and in the freezer for quite some time. Law enforcement were quick to note that it’s possible that she died of natural causes.