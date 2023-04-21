People Noticed An Oddly Fitting Weather Pattern Around Sac City

A strange weather pattern allegedly developed over Sac City, Iowa, in mid-April, and Twitter users were quick to point out its … familiar shape.

The weather formation appears to show one or two deep, deep pockets of moisture hanging over Sac City, Iowa, which extended upwards and outwards to the east. Multiple Twitter users were quick to take note of the giant, interestingly shaped weather phenomenon, noting how it appeared to have splintered off slightly toward the east, leaving another dump of moisture over a neighboring town.

Sac City, Iowa today. Get it? pic.twitter.com/K0UlGsRReV — Greg Pikitis (@Toidin_Aeruoy) April 20, 2023

I am far too classy (not) to point out the body part the weather pattern reminds me of, so let me tell you what some Twitter users had to say. At least one user, called Midwest vs. Everybody, wrote “Midwest storm cells are out of control.”

“Sac City has been waiting for this moment for like 100 years,” user Matt Winegard wrote. It’s unclear whether Winegard realized what the weather pattern looked like, but I just can’t imagine Sac City is still, what, a virgin? Whatever. (RELATED: Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Roasts Citizens For Being Scared Of Geese)

But the Best Caption Award goes to Tyler Courtney. Courtney’s caption: “Sac City living up to its name.” Because the cell looks like a man’s genitalia. Duh.