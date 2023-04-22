Moose Breaks Into Movie Theater, Steals Popcorn

A moose broke into a movie theater Wednesday in Kenai, Alaska for a snack.

Employees at the movie theater forced the moose to leave after it had been eating snacks out of a trash can for about five minutes, according to Alaska’s News Source.

Even moose have popcorn cravings… 😁 https://t.co/CTtlJLBHWF — Alaska’s News Source (@AKNewsNow) April 22, 2023



“They were just letting some of the cold air in, and that’s how this happened,” Kenai Cinemas General Manager Ricky Black said, reported Alaska’s News Source. “We prop the door open quite often during this time of the year because it’s just so nice outside, and you want to let some of that fresh air in.”

The moose wandered in and headed towards a tray of popcorn left near a trash can, the outlet reported. The moose also put its head into the trash can and got its nose and mouth stuck in an empty McDonald’s Happy Meal box. (RELATED: Dog Invites Moose Inside Woman’s Home, Police Try To Use Taser To Scare Wild Animal Away)

Black is originally from Arkansas and is new to the area, reported Alaska’s News Source.

“We both think this is just awesome,” Black added, Alaska’s News Source reported. “Because we’re both just kind of fascinated with moose in general. Like, we’re still in that new-to-Alaska phase.”

“I would not have the same reaction to a bull moose in rut season, or a mama moose,” Black said, according to Alaska’s News Source.