CNN’s Dana Bash Presses Lindsey Graham On Why South Carolina Voters Should Choose Trump

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham was asked by CNN host Dana Bash on Sunday about why GOP voters from his state should support former President Donald Trump.

Graham appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and advocated for Trump based on the accomplishments of his first term. (RELATED: ‘Garbage’: Jesse Watters Asks Sen. Lindsey Graham If He Actually ‘Read’ A Key Bill He Co-Sponsored)

“I want to turn back to 2024 you have endorsed former President Trump. As I mentioned. There are two candidates in the race from your home state of South Carolina. Former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and your colleague in the Senate Tim Scott. They’ve announced their own runs, or Tim Scott’s case and exploratory committee. Why shouldn’t South Carolinians vote for one of their own?,” Bash asked.

“Well both of them are just incredible people. Tim is the ranking member on banking, the world’s nicest man. Nikki was a tremendous voice at the UN. The reason I’m with President Trump is, I thought he was a good president on the things that mattered the most. We had a secure border, we destroyed the caliphate, we had energy independence. I think he’s the right person to fix the problems that we face to undo all the damage by Biden,” Graham replied.

“It’s not anything about Nikki or Tim that I find fault in. It’s about the ability of President Trump to get things done that should be done. I’d like to see him have another term. I’m not supporting him because I find fault in others. I’m supporting him because I think he was a very effective president across the board economically and on national security,” Graham continued.

Trump is running for the Republican nomination against a growing field of candidates including former Republican South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served as UN Ambassador in the Trump administration from January 2017 to December 2018.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott announced an exploratory committee for a potential presidential campaign on April 12. He is widely expected to contend for the Republican presidential nomination.