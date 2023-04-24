Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 92-Year-Old Woman In Her Home

A 58-year-old Toronto man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 92-year-old woman in her room, according to police.

Kelvin Chan allegedly entered the woman’s residence and sexually assaulted her, fleeing afterwords on April 1. Police received a call about the incident April 3 around 3:15 p.m., according to a press release. Chan has also been charged with unlawful entry in a dwelling house. (RELATED: Pro-Abortion Professor Screeches, Resists Arrest After Allegedly Trying To Knock Down Pro-Life Display)

Chan was arrested on April 13 at 4:15 p.m. Chan is scheduled for a court appearance on April 14 at 10 a.m.

Police say they are concerned that Chan could have victimized others.

News Release – Man arrested and charged in a Sexual Assault investigation, College Street West and Clinton Street area, Kelvin Chan, 58https://t.co/gfVzVApN1y pic.twitter.com/JQ8L54oNKg — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 24, 2023

There were 34,200 reports of sexual assault nationwide in Canada in 2021, according to The Star. That’s an 18% increase from the number in 2020. The rate is the highest in the country since 1996, according to City News Toronto. One out of every 17 Canadian women is raped at one point in her life, according to Rape Victims Support Network. Of these assaults, 80% occur in the victim’s home, according to the network.

In Canada, 7.1% of seniors experienced emotional or financial abuse while 1.5% reported physical or sexual abuse by an intimate partner, according to the Canadian Centre for Justice and Community Safety Statistics. In 2019, there were reportedly 128,000 senior victims of violence, including physical assault, sexual assault, and robbery.