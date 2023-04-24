New York Knicks’ Fanbase Goes Bananas In Manhattan Streets After Taking 3-1 Series Lead Over Cleveland Cavaliers

Shoutout to New York City!

The New York Knicks hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden for Sunday’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference 1st Round series, with the Knicks getting the 102-93 victory over the Cavs to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Not getting a playoff series win since 2013 (that’s a long 10 years), New York fans went absolutely berserk in the streets of Manhattan.

And this includes shutting down Seventh Avenue, just check out this glory:

THEY SHUT DOWN 7TH AVE IN NYC 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SlsIQx39pU — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) April 23, 2023

YOU ALREADY KNOW WE OUTSIDE. NO ONE like @nyknicks fans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MYdbNaqqJ1 — x – KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) April 23, 2023

I know I talk a lot of trash about the New York Jets (mainly because of the division rivalry with my Miami Dolphins), but New Yorkers, I’m on your side with the Knicks. Yeah, technically, they have a rivalry with my Miami Heat (though it’s very minimalized today), but I can’t help but to be a fan of the Knicks brand.

I’m happy for them, I’m happy to see this much happiness in Madison Square Garden — it’s been way too long, man.

“IT’S BEDLAM HERE AT THE GARDEN!!” pic.twitter.com/DZN7WrYbXP — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) April 23, 2023

I bet the vibe in the Big Apple is absolutely unbelievable right now.

New York is already a cool city, and these people already have that New Yorker pride, but when you throw winning sports teams in the equation? (RELATED: REPORT: Toronto Raptors Fire Head Coach Nick Nurse Despite Making Playoffs)

It really is magical, and that’s exactly why their city is the mecca.