REPORT: Mother Responsible For Attempted Double Homicide, Suicide

A Staten Island mother reportedly stabbed herself to death Sunday night after stabbing her husband and son in an altercation.

The 62-year-old woman from the New York neighborhood reportedly attacked her husband at their family home, stabbing him in the stomach, law enforcement sources told the New York Post. She also turned the knife on her 41-year-old son, stabbing him in the leg before both husband and son were able to wrestle the knife away. At some point throughout the ordeal, the woman stabbed herself in the chest, according to the report.

The woman succumbed to her wounds, and was pronounced dead in Staten Island University Hospital on Sunday night, the outlet continued. Her son and husband are both in stable condition at the hospital.

New York Police Department sources noted that it is unclear whether the woman intentionally attempted to murder her son and husband, or if they suffered their injuries as a result of trying to intervene against her self-harm. (RELATED: GRAPHIC: Wild Street Fight Caught On Video Ends In Stabbing Death, Murder Charge)

The woman apparently held a knife up to her throat at some point during the night, sources told SILive. The police response was allegedly hampered initially due to a language barrier between law enforcement and the family. Sources claim those involved spoke Mandarin.