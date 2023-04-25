Bill Requiring Schools To Inform Parents Of Students’ Pronoun Changes Headed To Governor’s Desk

A bill requiring schools to inform parents if their child requests to change their name or pronouns is headed to the governor’s desk after passing in the Indiana House of Representatives Monday.

House Bill 1608, authored by Republican state Rep. Michelle Davis, overwhelmingly passed the state House Monday in a 63 to 28 vote. The bill is now headed to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk to sign only weeks after he signed legislation banning transgender medical procedures for minors. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Lawmakers Look To Investigate Gender Clinic’s Use Of Taxpayer Dollars On Trans Training)

The bill would also ban any education on “human sexuality” for pre-K through third grade, according to the bill’s text, in addition to barring schools from withholding information from parents if a student requests a pronoun or name change.

Davis told the Daily Caller News Foundation that she believed the bill was the “right policy” for Indiana parents.

“I continue to hear from constituents who are concerned about what their kids are being taught in the classroom, and that they’re being left out of important discussions with their children,” Davis said. “I think this is the right policy to ensure Hoosier parents are in the driver’s seat when it comes to introducing sensitive topics to their kids by keeping instruction on human sexuality out of pre-K through third grade. The bill also increases transparency by requiring that parent be notified if their child is struggling with their gender identity at school.”

The bill had initially banned teachers from teaching about “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” but was later amended in the House Education Committee to “human sexuality,” according to ABC Indianapolis.

Davis’ bill has been compared to Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” act that was signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida last year, which prohibited teachers from instructing kindergarten to third-grade students on the topics of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.”

Holcomb did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

