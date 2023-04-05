Indiana Bans Sex Changes For Minors

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation Wednesday banning sex-change operations and hormone for minors.

The bill requires all minors undergoing medical transition to desist by the time the law takes effect July 1, according to ABC 7 Chicago. All individuals under the age of 18 will be prohibited from receiving cross-sex hormones and sex-change operations.

“Permanent gender-changing surgeries with lifelong impacts and medically prescribed preparation for such a transition should occur as an adult, not as a minor,” Holcomb said in a statement.

Republicans from the state praised Holcomb’s decision to sign the bill.

“In Indiana, it is now illegal to perform irreversible sex change surgeries on children,” Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks tweeted. “Hoosiers who are too young to drive shouldn’t be subjected to these permanent and drastic procedures. Proud of our state for leading the way!”

Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun called on children to receive “compassion” and mental health treatments rather than intakig “dangerous” and “un-tested” drugs and surgeries.

“A child cannot consent to irreversible sex change surgery, and Indiana will no longer allow children to take dangerous drugs with long-term consequences like puberty blockers and hormone therapies in the name of extreme gender theories,” Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun posted. “These kids are clearly having a hard time, and we need to give them compassion and mental health help rather than dangerous, un-tested, unapproved drugs and irreversible surgeries.”

Liberal organizations and lawmakers claim the ban is “devastating” for transgender youth and accuse the bill of ignoring the wishes of parents and children. (RELATED: Republican Indiana Rep. Lorissa Sweet Unveils Bill Banning Child Sex Changes)

“It’s a devastating day for our trans community in Indiana. Governor Holcomb today signed a ban on gender-affirming health care for trans youth — ignoring the warnings of parents, medical providers, and transgender youth themselves. We intend to challenge this law in court,” the American Civil Liberties Union wrote.

Several Republican-led states and European countries including the United Kingdom and Finland have passed bans on transgender procedures for minors. England’s National Health Service shut down the nation’s only youth gender clinic after concluding it was “not safe” for children.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that parents and children, not legislators, should be the ones to decide at what age a child can medically transition.