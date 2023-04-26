Video Shows Driver Slamming Into Milwaukee Veteran, Killing Him Before Speeding Off

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect involved in killing Vietnam veteran early Sunday morning, according to WISN.

The 74-year-old veteran, Larry Markiewicz, was hit by a reckless driver who could have been street racing, according to WISN. Video shows the Dodge Charger flying through the intersection and smashing into Markiewicz’s vehicle. The force of the impact was so severe, it sent Markowitz’s vehicle into a pole, which killed the veteran.

This is Larry Markiewicz, identified as a 74-year-old Army veteran who lost his life over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee. No one is in custody at this time. Read more here: https://t.co/LgwqVoMCm7 pic.twitter.com/9pMjAFYkko — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) April 24, 2023

Markiewicz was supposed to be honored later that day with the Quilt of Honor by American Veterans 60 (AMVETS 60). “He gave so much to society, not only during time of war, but also in peace time, in our daily living,” commander of AMVETS 60, Jean Ruka, told CBS.

Milwaukee Common Council member, Alderman Michael J. Murphy, told WISN, “Let’s be clear, it was murder. I mean, it wasn’t an accident. You intentionally drove the vehicle on a high rate of speed, and it’s murder, in my opinion.” (RELATED: Video Shows Car Owner Desperately Trying To Fight Off Four Would-Be Robbers)

“They took a good man from us,” Markiewicz’s stepdaughter told CBS.

Investigators found the license plate for the suspect’s Dodge Charger inside the trunk, according to WISN. Milwaukee police are still looking for the suspect involved.

Police do not have a description of the suspect, according to WISN.

Milwaukee Police did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment.