Ohio Sheriff’s Office Says Someone Is Going Around Pretending To Be Police Officer, Trying To Lure Women Into Car

Ohio police warned residents Sunday about a man impersonating law enforcement to try to lure women into his car, according to a video posted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Doug Hunter released a video after police received reports of three different incidents over three days of a man apparently impersonating an officer. “They’ve been pulled over by a person that they felt like was not a legitimate law enforcement officer,” Hunter said. “And we agree.”

Hunter said the suspect has been pulling women over and asking them to step outside their vehicle. The suspect allegedly abandoned one “traffic stop” when he realized he had pulled over a man.

“It is very, very unlikely that law enforcement officers will pull you over ever with an unmarked car, and specifically for minor traffic violations, equipment violations, these types of things,” Hunter warned. “Almost always, marked cars are used for traffic enforcement.”

Hunter said the suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan, potentially a Ford Taurus, with a spotlight and red and blue lights inside the vehicle. The suspect is described as a "tall, thin male" wearing a "uniform" bearing the word "sheriff" across the chest and possibly a body camera.

“He wanted me to get out of the car and inspect my headlights to see if they were working, which I thought was very odd,” one victim, Tabitha King, told News 5 Cleveland. I immediately said, ‘No, I am not getting out of the car.’ He then wanted my phone, he asked me to hand over my phone.”

When King’s phone began to ring, the suspect asked her if she was going to answer and if she lived nearby. She said she did, and the suspect went back to his car and left, according to News 5.

“I just didn’t feel safe,” King continued. “I felt like something was wrong. Trust your gut. There was a reason why I felt the way I did.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 330-287-5750.