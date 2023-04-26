Trans Runner Apologizes For Running London Marathon In Female Category

A transgender runner who participated in the 2023 London Marathon on Sunday has apologized for competing in the women’s category, Daily Mail reported.

Glenique Frank, previously known as Glen Frank, ran in the women’s category after having competed in the New York marathon in the men’s division months prior, Daily Mail reported. Frank will not compete in another female category until receiving sex change surgery, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Athletes Compete In First-Ever ‘Non-Binary’ Division At Boston Marathon)

“I’m going to apologise, I should have entered under the male category but I wasn’t taking any advantage over another female. I’ve just entered as a general public [participant] and I’m raising money for charity,” Frank told Daily Mail. “I apologise for entering under the female category because I haven’t had surgery yet. I wasn’t intending to mislead the public, but I apologise for entering under the female category.”

Frank’s decision to run in the female category upset Mara Yamauchi, a British long-distance runner and two-time Olympian, who tweeted on Monday that Frank displaced approximately 14,000 women in the final rankings.

This male ran in yesterday’s #LondonMarathon as Glenique Frank in the female category (Mass race) finishing in 6160th place out of 20123. So nearly 14,000 actual females suffered a worse finish position bc of him. Last month, he ran in the Tokyo Marathon, as Glen Frank, also… https://t.co/u2UmaFBSns — Mara Yamauchi (@mara_yamauchi) April 24, 2023

Frank completed the 26.2 mile course in 4 hours, 11 minutes and 28 seconds and told the Daily Mail that this disputes any cheating allegations. Sifan Hassan won the women’s race in 2 hours 18 minutes and 33 seconds while Kelvin Kiptum won the men’s race in 2 hours 1 minute and 25 seconds, according to the website.

“Apology is not good enough. If Frank was not in full compliance with T suppression rules (see my earlier thread) he must be disqualified,” Yamauchi tweeted in response. “Surgery is irrelevant – read the rules! “Who have I cheated?” 20,144 females who suffered unfair competition, that’s who!”

Yamauchi and the London Marathon did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Frank could not be reached for comment.

