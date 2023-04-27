Video Shows Fighter Jet Burst Into Flames In Training Exercise Crash

A Russian fighter jet went down in flames Wednesday during a training flight, and a number of bystanders captured video of the crash.

A MiG-31 crashed while flying over Russia’s Murmansk region, the state-controlled TASS News Agency reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. The plane reportedly went down in a “deserted” area after both pilots ejected in mid-air. The two pilots were evacuated after a search-and-rescue mission and did not suffer serious injuries, the Defense Ministry said. The cause of the crash has not yet been revealed.

Videos captured by bystanders show the jet rapidly descending into a lake after breaking apart into flames.

A Russian fighter jet has crashed in #Murmansk Region, Russian media reported. pic.twitter.com/d8pdit7GWs — KyivPost (@KyivPost) April 26, 2023

More footage of the burning russian jet that crashed in Murmansk region. pic.twitter.com/6wOuAIeDzk — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) April 26, 2023

Moment Russian fighter jet bursts into flames pic.twitter.com/9NBimJr5yn — The Independent (@Independent) April 27, 2023

A Russian Su-34 aircraft accidentally bombed the Russian city of Belgorod on April 20 in an incident that the Russian Defense Ministry called a munitions malfunction. The bombing left a 40-meter wide crater in the middle of a busy street, a local government official said. (RELATED: Leaked Pentagon Documents Reveal How Russia Narrowly Escaped Perpetrating An Act Of War Against NATO)

In another incident last week, U.S. jets intercepted two Russian Tu-95 bombers near Alaska, the first such encounter since Russia shot down an American drone last month. NORAD said the bombers did not officially enter American or Canadian airspace.