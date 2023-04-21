Russia Accidentally Bombs Itself

Russia accidentally bombed itself late Thursday, according to reports.

A Russian Su-34 aircraft was flying over the city of Belgorod, which is just north of Ukraine, when it accidentally dropped its munition, CNN reported, citing state news.

“At around 22:15 Moscow time on April 20, when a Su-34 plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces was performing a flight above the city of Belgorod, an emergency release of an air ordinance occurred,” the Russian Defense Ministry was quoted as saying, according to CNN.

Clearer video of a Russian bomb that detonated in Belgorod last night. pic.twitter.com/vZnoFFvq7J — Dmitri (@wartranslated) April 21, 2023

“It happened at the intersection of one of the central streets, leaving a huge impact crater with a radius of 20 meters,” governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov reportedly said. (RELATED: Secretary Austin Does Damage Control For Document Leaks In Meeting With Allies)

Several apartment buildings were damaged and two people were injured, according to CNN.

The video footage shows cars passing through the intersection when the munition hits the ground, making a small explosion. Moments later the munition detonates, sending a massive fireball up in the air.

Images of the aftermath show crater-sized holes in the street, surrounded by wreckage.